© Business Wire Business | February 13, 2017
Ford invests in Argo AI
Ford is investing USD 1 billion during the next five years in Argo AI, an artificial intelligence company, to develop a virtual driver system for the automaker’s autonomous vehicle coming in 2021 – and for potential license to other companies.
“The next decade will be defined by the automation of the automobile, and autonomous vehicles will have as significant an impact on society as Ford’s moving assembly line did 100 years ago,” said Ford President and CEO Mark Fields. “As Ford expands to be an auto and a mobility company, we believe that investing in Argo AI will create significant value for our shareholders by strengthening Ford’s leadership in bringing self-driving vehicles to market in the near term and by creating technology that could be licensed to others in the future.”
Argo AI will join forces with Ford’s autonomous vehicle software development effort to strengthen the commercialization of self-driving vehicles. Argo AI’s agility and Ford’s scale uniquely combine the benefits of a technology startup with the experience and discipline of the automaker’s industry-leading autonomous vehicle development program.
“We are at an inflection point in using artificial intelligence in a wide range of applications, and the successful deployment of self-driving cars will fundamentally change how people and goods move,” said Salesky. “We are energized by Ford’s commitment and vision for the future of mobility, and we believe this partnership will enable self-driving cars to be commercialized and deployed at scale to extend affordable mobility to all.”
“Working together with Argo AI gives Ford a distinct competitive advantage at the intersection of the automotive and technology industries,” said Raj Nair, Ford executive vice president, Global Product Development, and chief technical officer. “This open collaboration is unlike any other partnership – allowing us to benefit from combining the speed of a startup with Ford’s strengths in scaling technology, systems integration and vehicle design.”
Ford will be the majority stakeholder in Argo AI. Importantly, Argo AI has been structured to operate with substantial independence.
The $1 billion investment in Argo AI will be made over five years and is consistent with the autonomous vehicle capital allocation plan shared last September as part of Ford Investor Day. By the end of this year, Argo AI expects to have more than 200 team members, based in the company’s Pittsburgh headquarters and at major sites in Southeastern Michigan and the Bay Area of California.
-----
Pictured are: Peter Rander, Argo AI COO; Mark Fields, Ford president and CEO; Bryan Salesky, Argo AI CEO; and Raj Nair, Ford executive vice president, Product Development. Salesky and Rander are alumni of Carnegie Mellon National Robotics Engineering Center and former leaders on the self-driving car teams of Google and Uber, respectively.
Argo AI will join forces with Ford’s autonomous vehicle software development effort to strengthen the commercialization of self-driving vehicles. Argo AI’s agility and Ford’s scale uniquely combine the benefits of a technology startup with the experience and discipline of the automaker’s industry-leading autonomous vehicle development program.
“We are at an inflection point in using artificial intelligence in a wide range of applications, and the successful deployment of self-driving cars will fundamentally change how people and goods move,” said Salesky. “We are energized by Ford’s commitment and vision for the future of mobility, and we believe this partnership will enable self-driving cars to be commercialized and deployed at scale to extend affordable mobility to all.”
“Working together with Argo AI gives Ford a distinct competitive advantage at the intersection of the automotive and technology industries,” said Raj Nair, Ford executive vice president, Global Product Development, and chief technical officer. “This open collaboration is unlike any other partnership – allowing us to benefit from combining the speed of a startup with Ford’s strengths in scaling technology, systems integration and vehicle design.”
Ford will be the majority stakeholder in Argo AI. Importantly, Argo AI has been structured to operate with substantial independence.
The $1 billion investment in Argo AI will be made over five years and is consistent with the autonomous vehicle capital allocation plan shared last September as part of Ford Investor Day. By the end of this year, Argo AI expects to have more than 200 team members, based in the company’s Pittsburgh headquarters and at major sites in Southeastern Michigan and the Bay Area of California.
-----
Pictured are: Peter Rander, Argo AI COO; Mark Fields, Ford president and CEO; Bryan Salesky, Argo AI CEO; and Raj Nair, Ford executive vice president, Product Development. Salesky and Rander are alumni of Carnegie Mellon National Robotics Engineering Center and former leaders on the self-driving car teams of Google and Uber, respectively.
Rolls-Royce moves into excavator market For the first time, Rolls-Royce will be supplying MTU engines for use in excavators, having...
Leoni generates better-than-expected EBIT in 2016 Leoni generated sales of some EUR 4.4 billion in fiscal 2016 (2015: EUR 4.5 billion) according...
Ford invests in Argo AI Ford is investing USD 1 billion during the next five years in Argo AI, an artificial intelligence...
Qualcomm and TDK create Joint Venture Qualcomm and TDK created their joint venture under the name RF360 Holdings Singapore PTE...
Toshiba and a new Fab 6 Toshiba has started construction of a new semiconductor fabrication facility, Fab 6, and a...
MT Aerospace awarded further contracts by Boeing MT Aerospace AG, a member of the European space and technology group OHB SE, has been awarded further contracts by US space technology group Boeing for additional development work on the Space Launch System...
Infineon /Wolfspeed acqusition: US sees threat to national security Infineon Technologies hits a road block with the acquisition of Wolfspeed Power & RF and the related substrate business from Cree Inc.
Royal Philips sells 26.0 million shares in Philips Lighting Royal Philips has completed the accelerated bookbuild offering to institutional investors of 26.0...
thyssenkrupp Marine Systems: Strategic partner to the Norwegian navy Following an extensive selection process by the Norwegian defense ministry, thyssenkrupp Marine Systems (tkMS) has been chosen as a strategic partner to the Norwegian navy.
Johnson Control gets off lightly The European Commission has fined Campine, Eco-Bat Technologies and Recylex a total...
Intel to invest $7 billion in next-gen semiconductor factory The US chipmaker is planning to invest more that USD 7 billion to complete Fab 42 in Chandler, Arizona – and with that create 10’000 jobs.
Mercury Systems receives order for high-res imaging application Mercury Systems, Inc. has received a USD 4.1 million follow-on order from an...
Future Electronics and Flashnet sign distribution agreement Future Electronics has signed a distribution agreement with FLASHNET, a provider of Internet...
Nexperia – without NXP Nexperia, the former Standard Products division of NXP, is now officially a separate entity.
Qualcomm extends offer for all outstanding NXP shares Qualcomm has extended the offering period of its cash tender offer to purchase all of the...
Jenoptik: revenue rose to approx. EUR 685 million in 2016 In the 2016 fiscal year, the Jenoptik Group continued on its course of profitable growth and achieved new record figures. Group revenue increased, coming to approximately EUR 685 million (prior year EUR 668.6 million).
Veeco to acquire Ultratech for $815 million The companies have signed a definitive agreement under which Veeco Instruments Inc. will...
Panasonic and UMC to develop mass production process for next-gen ReRAM Panasonic Semiconductor Solutions Co., has reached an agreement with United...
Volvo's sale of defence truck unit heats up Swedish Truck maker Volvo had announced in November last year that it is to sell it's...
Kemet increased net sales Kemet reported on net sales of USD 188.0 million for the quarter (ended December 31, 2016).
Designing with Op Amps for low noise The realities of physics prevent us from attaining the ideal op amp with perfect precision, zero...
Standex expands in Asia by acquiring OKI Sensor Device Standex International Corporation has entered into a definitive agreement with...
Marc Durcan to step down Micron Technology's Chief Executive Officer, Mark Durcan will retire and step down from...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments