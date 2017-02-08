© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

Mercury Systems receives order for high-res imaging application

Mercury Systems, Inc. has received a USD 4.1 million follow-on order from an unnamed defense prime contractor for wideband millimeter wave transceivers for a homeland security high-resolution imaging application.

The order was booked in the company’s fiscal 2017 third quarter and is expected to be shipped over the next several quarters.



“This follow-on order confirms Mercury’s leadership position in the design and commercialization of innovative millimeter wave solutions required for high-resolution imaging applications,” said Charlie Leader, Vice President and General Manager of Mercury’s Advanced Microelectronics Solutions Group. “Our Advanced Microelectronics Centers proudly supply these highly miniaturized subsystems critical for the rapid identification of concealed threats in heavily trafficked secure environments.”