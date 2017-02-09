© thyssenkrupp Business | February 09, 2017
thyssenkrupp Marine Systems: Strategic partner to the Norwegian navy
Following an extensive selection process by the Norwegian defense ministry, thyssenkrupp Marine Systems (tkMS) has been chosen as a strategic partner to the Norwegian navy.
The new German-Norwegian partnership is based on the joint purchase and lifetime management of identical submarines, which are to be delivered in the second half of the period 2020-30. In the selection process to find the best submarine partner, Norway pursued an evolutionary approach. The fact that thyssenkrupp Marine Systems can supply an existing submarine that has already been deployed with great success was an important criterion in the decision as it avoids the need for a lengthy and expensive development project.
Dr. Peter Feldhaus, CEO of thyssenkrupp Marine Systems GmbH: “We are extremely pleased and proud that we managed to convince Norway of the superiority of our proven technology, our reliable budget and most of all our overall concept that will create value for both nations and its partners – especially those of the industrial cooperation.”
The decision by the Norwegian defense ministry underlines the importance of the strategic partnership between the two countries and lays the foundations for the sustainable development of the Norwegian defense industry.
The initial plan is to purchase four submarines to replace the four Ula class vessels currently in service. The German bid is based on the HDW class 212A submarine, ten of which have already been produced. This class will be developed further for Norway and delivered as HDW class 212NG (Norway-Germany/Next Generation). The technology used in submarines by thyssenkrupp Marine Systems is seen as leading because no other conventional submarines can stay submerged and operate undetected for such long periods.
Dr. Peter Feldhaus, CEO of thyssenkrupp Marine Systems GmbH: “We are extremely pleased and proud that we managed to convince Norway of the superiority of our proven technology, our reliable budget and most of all our overall concept that will create value for both nations and its partners – especially those of the industrial cooperation.”
The decision by the Norwegian defense ministry underlines the importance of the strategic partnership between the two countries and lays the foundations for the sustainable development of the Norwegian defense industry.
The initial plan is to purchase four submarines to replace the four Ula class vessels currently in service. The German bid is based on the HDW class 212A submarine, ten of which have already been produced. This class will be developed further for Norway and delivered as HDW class 212NG (Norway-Germany/Next Generation). The technology used in submarines by thyssenkrupp Marine Systems is seen as leading because no other conventional submarines can stay submerged and operate undetected for such long periods.
thyssenkrupp Marine Systems: Strategic partner to the Norwegian navy Following an extensive selection process by the Norwegian defense ministry, thyssenkrupp Marine Systems (tkMS) has been chosen as a strategic partner to the Norwegian navy.
Johnson Control gets off lightly The European Commission has fined Campine, Eco-Bat Technologies and Recylex a total...
Intel to invest $7 billion in next-gen semiconductor factory The US chipmaker is planning to invest more that USD 7 billion to complete Fab 42 in Chandler, Arizona – and with that create 10’000 jobs.
Mercury Systems receives order for high-res imaging application Mercury Systems, Inc. has received a USD 4.1 million follow-on order from an...
Future Electronics and Flashnet sign distribution agreement Future Electronics has signed a distribution agreement with FLASHNET, a provider of Internet...
Nexperia – without NXP Nexperia, the former Standard Products division of NXP, is now officially a separate entity.
Qualcomm extends offer for all outstanding NXP shares Qualcomm has extended the offering period of its cash tender offer to purchase all of the...
Jenoptik: revenue rose to approx. EUR 685 million in 2016 In the 2016 fiscal year, the Jenoptik Group continued on its course of profitable growth and achieved new record figures. Group revenue increased, coming to approximately EUR 685 million (prior year EUR 668.6 million).
Veeco to acquire Ultratech for $815 million The companies have signed a definitive agreement under which Veeco Instruments Inc. will...
Panasonic and UMC to develop mass production process for next-gen ReRAM Panasonic Semiconductor Solutions Co., has reached an agreement with United...
Volvo's sale of defence truck unit heats up Swedish Truck maker Volvo had announced in November last year that it is to sell it's...
Kemet increased net sales Kemet reported on net sales of USD 188.0 million for the quarter (ended December 31, 2016).
Designing with Op Amps for low noise The realities of physics prevent us from attaining the ideal op amp with perfect precision, zero...
Standex expands in Asia by acquiring OKI Sensor Device Standex International Corporation has entered into a definitive agreement with...
Marc Durcan to step down Micron Technology's Chief Executive Officer, Mark Durcan will retire and step down from...
Bosch gets 'bill due' Bosch has entered into a settlement agreement with civil claimants in the U.S. in order to...
Amkor Technology to acquire Nanium Amkor Technology has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Nanium, provider of...
Emerson closes sale of Leroy-Somer and Control Techniques The sale of Emerson's Leroy-Somer and Control Techniques businesses to Nidec...
Revenue EUR 1,645 million for Infineon's 1Q/2017 Structural growth drives excellent start to the new fiscal year for German chipmaker...
Fingerprint Cards acquires Delta ID Fingerprint Cards acquires Delta ID for USD 106 million. The acquisition of the Californian based company means that Fingerprints expands its business and its technology portfolio with biometric security solutions based on the...
u-blox acquires SIMCom cellular module product line In an asset deal worth USD 52.5 million, u‑blox is acquiring the company’s cellular modem...
Zumtobel to build new luminaire production plant in Serbia Austrian lighting company Zumtobel Group is to expand its production network by adding a...
Nexis Group sold to Fibers Investment Accu Holding AG has entered into an agreement with Fibers Investment a.s., a company...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments