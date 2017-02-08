© nexperia Business | February 08, 2017
Nexperia – without NXP
Nexperia, the former Standard Products division of NXP, is now officially a separate entity.
Headquartered in Nijmegen, Netherlands and backed by a consortium of financial investors, Nexperia will continue its heritage from NXP in the fields of discretes, Logic and MOSFETs, retaining all the expertise, manufacturing resources and key personnel of the former NXP division.
The company – which will produce around 85 billion devices a year had revenues exceeding USD 1.1 billion in 2016 – will address three key trends: power efficiency; protection and filtering; and miniaturization.
Nexperia CEO Frans Scheper, formerly EVP and GM of NXP's Standard Products Business Unit, comments: "Our history ensures that Nexperia is already regarded as a strong industry leader in Discretes, Logic and MOSFETs, which consistently delivers highly reliable and innovative products to our global customers. Under the new ownership and with a renewed sense of vigour we will invest in product development and best-in-class manufacturing practices and facilities to ensure that Nexperia becomes the byword for efficiency and quality. Together with our engaged and motivated employees this will enable us on a daily basis to exceed the needs and expectations of our customers."
Nexperia – which currently has about 11’000 employees – has two front-end manufacturing facilities, in Manchester, UK and Hamburg, Germany, and three back-end packaging plants in Guangdong, China, Seremban, Malaysia and Cabuyao, Philippines.
The company – which will produce around 85 billion devices a year had revenues exceeding USD 1.1 billion in 2016 – will address three key trends: power efficiency; protection and filtering; and miniaturization.
Nexperia CEO Frans Scheper, formerly EVP and GM of NXP's Standard Products Business Unit, comments: "Our history ensures that Nexperia is already regarded as a strong industry leader in Discretes, Logic and MOSFETs, which consistently delivers highly reliable and innovative products to our global customers. Under the new ownership and with a renewed sense of vigour we will invest in product development and best-in-class manufacturing practices and facilities to ensure that Nexperia becomes the byword for efficiency and quality. Together with our engaged and motivated employees this will enable us on a daily basis to exceed the needs and expectations of our customers."
Nexperia – which currently has about 11’000 employees – has two front-end manufacturing facilities, in Manchester, UK and Hamburg, Germany, and three back-end packaging plants in Guangdong, China, Seremban, Malaysia and Cabuyao, Philippines.
Intel to invest $7 billion in next-gen semiconductor factory The US chipmaker is planning to invest more that USD 7 billion to complete Fab 42 in Chandler, Arizona – and with that create 10’000 jobs.
Mercury Systems receives order for high-res imaging application Mercury Systems, Inc. has received a USD 4.1 million follow-on order from an...
Future Electronics and Flashnet sign distribution agreement Future Electronics has signed a distribution agreement with FLASHNET, a provider of Internet...
Nexperia – without NXP Nexperia, the former Standard Products division of NXP, is now officially a separate entity.
Qualcomm extends offer for all outstanding NXP shares Qualcomm has extended the offering period of its cash tender offer to purchase all of the...
Jenoptik: revenue rose to approx. EUR 685 million in 2016 In the 2016 fiscal year, the Jenoptik Group continued on its course of profitable growth and achieved new record figures. Group revenue increased, coming to approximately EUR 685 million (prior year EUR 668.6 million).
Veeco to acquire Ultratech for $815 million The companies have signed a definitive agreement under which Veeco Instruments Inc. will...
Panasonic and UMC to develop mass production process for next-gen ReRAM Panasonic Semiconductor Solutions Co., has reached an agreement with United...
Volvo's sale of defence truck unit heats up Swedish Truck maker Volvo had announced in November last year that it is to sell it's...
Kemet increased net sales Kemet reported on net sales of USD 188.0 million for the quarter (ended December 31, 2016).
Designing with Op Amps for low noise The realities of physics prevent us from attaining the ideal op amp with perfect precision, zero...
Standex expands in Asia by acquiring OKI Sensor Device Standex International Corporation has entered into a definitive agreement with...
Marc Durcan to step down Micron Technology's Chief Executive Officer, Mark Durcan will retire and step down from...
Bosch gets 'bill due' Bosch has entered into a settlement agreement with civil claimants in the U.S. in order to...
Amkor Technology to acquire Nanium Amkor Technology has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Nanium, provider of...
Emerson closes sale of Leroy-Somer and Control Techniques The sale of Emerson's Leroy-Somer and Control Techniques businesses to Nidec...
Revenue EUR 1,645 million for Infineon's 1Q/2017 Structural growth drives excellent start to the new fiscal year for German chipmaker...
Fingerprint Cards acquires Delta ID Fingerprint Cards acquires Delta ID for USD 106 million. The acquisition of the Californian based company means that Fingerprints expands its business and its technology portfolio with biometric security solutions based on the...
u-blox acquires SIMCom cellular module product line In an asset deal worth USD 52.5 million, u‑blox is acquiring the company’s cellular modem...
Zumtobel to build new luminaire production plant in Serbia Austrian lighting company Zumtobel Group is to expand its production network by adding a...
Nexis Group sold to Fibers Investment Accu Holding AG has entered into an agreement with Fibers Investment a.s., a company...
Another step towards the flexible phone? Japan Display has developed Full Active Flex, which uses a plastic substrate for both sides of the...
Precise Biometrics extends licensing agreement with existing customer Swedish Precise Biometrics has entered an extended software license and distribution...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments