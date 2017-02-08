© nexperia

Nexperia – without NXP

Nexperia, the former Standard Products division of NXP, is now officially a separate entity.

Headquartered in Nijmegen, Netherlands and backed by a consortium of financial investors, Nexperia will continue its heritage from NXP in the fields of discretes, Logic and MOSFETs, retaining all the expertise, manufacturing resources and key personnel of the former NXP division.



The company – which will produce around 85 billion devices a year had revenues exceeding USD 1.1 billion in 2016 – will address three key trends: power efficiency; protection and filtering; and miniaturization.



Nexperia CEO Frans Scheper, formerly EVP and GM of NXP's Standard Products Business Unit, comments: "Our history ensures that Nexperia is already regarded as a strong industry leader in Discretes, Logic and MOSFETs, which consistently delivers highly reliable and innovative products to our global customers. Under the new ownership and with a renewed sense of vigour we will invest in product development and best-in-class manufacturing practices and facilities to ensure that Nexperia becomes the byword for efficiency and quality. Together with our engaged and motivated employees this will enable us on a daily basis to exceed the needs and expectations of our customers."



Nexperia – which currently has about 11’000 employees – has two front-end manufacturing facilities, in Manchester, UK and Hamburg, Germany, and three back-end packaging plants in Guangdong, China, Seremban, Malaysia and Cabuyao, Philippines.