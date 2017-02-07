© Jenoptik Business | February 07, 2017
Jenoptik: revenue rose to approx. EUR 685 million in 2016
In the 2016 fiscal year, the Jenoptik Group continued on its course of profitable growth and achieved new record figures. Group revenue increased, coming to approximately EUR 685 million (prior year EUR 668.6 million).
Jenoptik also achieved an operating result that set a new record for recent years. According to preliminary figures, total EBIT rose at a faster rate than revenue, by approximately 12 percent to over EUR 68 million (prior year EUR 61.2 million). The EBIT margin correspondingly improved to around 10 percent (prior year 9.2 percent) and was thus considerably above the target corridor for 2016, while EBIT in continuing operations came to over EUR 66 million, equating to an EBIT margin of around 9.7 percent (prior year EUR 61.0 million; 9.1 percent).
“Following good development from January to September 2016, momentum of our business particularly grew in the fourth quarter, such that we even managed to exceed our targets in some areas. Thanks to our ongoing process of internationalization, a more profitable revenue mix and the further roll-out of our efficiency programs, we achieved another considerable rise in our operating results,” says Jenoptik President & CEO Michael Mertin.
Order situation and financial resources form good basis for further growth
In the 2016 fiscal year, the Jenoptik Group received orders worth more than EUR 730 million (prior year EUR 636.7 million). The order intake was thus above revenue, resulting in a book-to-bill ratio of 1.07 (prior year 0.95). The Group also obtained frame contracts worth around EUR 160 million (prior year EUR 59.2 million). The rise in the key order figures was essentially the result of stronger demand in the Mobility segment and from the defense industry.
Thanks to an excellent free cash flow of around EUR 80 million (prior year EUR 71.8 million), net debt was completely eliminated by the end of 2016.
Profitable growth set to continue in 2017
“In key aspects, the past fiscal year was the best in the company’s history. Jenoptik’s success in its established markets and in new areas of business shows that we have set the right strategic course for the future with a strong alignment to growth markets as well as global mega trends. The Group thus satisfies all the conditions to ensure further successful and promising growth in the coming years,” says Jenoptik President & CEO Michael Mertin.
“On the basis of present economic forecasts and our solid order and project pipeline, our outlook to 2017 is positive. In view of the Group’s lasting transformation from a technology-driven to a more customer and market-centric company, we expect to see a continuing growth in revenue and earnings for the current fiscal year,” adds CFO Hans-Dieter Schumacher.
“The preliminary figures for 2016 vindicate our adopted course toward achieving our communicated targets,” says Hans-Dieter Schumacher. By 2018, revenue is expected to be around 800 million euros – including smaller acquisitions – and the EBIT margin to achieve approximately 10 percent. The share of revenue in our focus regions of the Americas and Asia/Pacific combined will then grow to over 40 percent of group revenue.
