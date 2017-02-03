© micron Business | February 03, 2017
Marc Durcan to step down
Micron Technology's Chief Executive Officer, Mark Durcan will retire and step down from his post.
The Board of Directors has initiated a search, with the assistance of an executive search firm, to identify and vet candidates. The Board has not established a timeframe for this process. Mark Durcan will continue to lead Micron as CEO during this process and will assist the company with its search and subsequent leadership transition.
"Mark Durcan recently discussed with the Board his desire to retire from Micron when the time and conditions were right for the company," said Robert E. Switz, Chairman of the Board and a member of the search committee. "As CEO, he has successfully guided Micron's strategy and growth for the past five years and has allowed the company to initiate this transition from a position of strength. The Board is committed to thoughtful long-term succession planning and takes seriously its responsibility to maintain a high-caliber management team and to ensure successful executive leadership transition. We expect Mark to play an instrumental role in securing and transitioning his replacement."
