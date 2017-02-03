© Todd Lipsky Dreamstime.com Business | February 03, 2017
Bosch gets 'bill due'
Bosch has entered into a settlement agreement with civil claimants in the U.S. in order to settle the most substantial part of the civil law proceedings pending in connection with Volkswagen, Audi and Porsche diesel vehicles that were sold in the U.S.
The corresponding documents have been filed overnight with the competent U.S. court, the United States District Court for the Northern District of California. The settlement agreement was concluded with the Plaintiffs’ Steering Committee (“PSC”) on behalf of proposed settlement classes.
The agreement would settle the claims of consumers and dealers of used vehicles against Robert Bosch GmbH, its affiliates, employees, and directors concerning Volkswagen and Audi diesel vehicles with 2.0L engines for model years 2009 through 2015 and Volkswagen, Audi, and Porsche diesel vehicles with 3.0L engines for model years 2009 through 2016. For this purpose, Bosch will pay a total amount of USD 327.5 million (approx. EUR 304 million). By entering into the settlement, Bosch neither acknowledges the facts as alleged by the plaintiffs nor does Bosch accept any liability.
“Upon careful consideration of all relevant aspects, we have in this case decided to enter into a settlement agreement. Bosch is currently undergoing the biggest transformation process in its company history. We wish to devote our attention and our resources to the transition in mobility and in other areas of activity”, said Dr. Volkmar Denner, Chairman of the Management Board of Robert Bosch GmbH.
The settlement agreement now reached requires the approval by Judge Charles R. Breyer, who conducts the nationwide multi-district proceedings in which numerous civil law actions have been combined. In a hearing scheduled for 14 February 2017, the Court will consider to grant preliminary approval of the settlement agreement. The class members will then be informed of their rights and options. It is proposed that the Court considers final approval of the settlement agreement in early May.
The settlement agreement concerns only civil law claims. As it has done since allegations have first been made public, Bosch will continue to defend its interests in all other civil and criminal law proceedings and to cooperate comprehensively with the investigating authorities in Germany and in other countries.
The agreement would settle the claims of consumers and dealers of used vehicles against Robert Bosch GmbH, its affiliates, employees, and directors concerning Volkswagen and Audi diesel vehicles with 2.0L engines for model years 2009 through 2015 and Volkswagen, Audi, and Porsche diesel vehicles with 3.0L engines for model years 2009 through 2016. For this purpose, Bosch will pay a total amount of USD 327.5 million (approx. EUR 304 million). By entering into the settlement, Bosch neither acknowledges the facts as alleged by the plaintiffs nor does Bosch accept any liability.
“Upon careful consideration of all relevant aspects, we have in this case decided to enter into a settlement agreement. Bosch is currently undergoing the biggest transformation process in its company history. We wish to devote our attention and our resources to the transition in mobility and in other areas of activity”, said Dr. Volkmar Denner, Chairman of the Management Board of Robert Bosch GmbH.
The settlement agreement now reached requires the approval by Judge Charles R. Breyer, who conducts the nationwide multi-district proceedings in which numerous civil law actions have been combined. In a hearing scheduled for 14 February 2017, the Court will consider to grant preliminary approval of the settlement agreement. The class members will then be informed of their rights and options. It is proposed that the Court considers final approval of the settlement agreement in early May.
The settlement agreement concerns only civil law claims. As it has done since allegations have first been made public, Bosch will continue to defend its interests in all other civil and criminal law proceedings and to cooperate comprehensively with the investigating authorities in Germany and in other countries.
Standex expands in Asia by acquiring OKI Sensor Device Standex International Corporation has entered into a definitive agreement with...
Marc Durcan to step down Micron Technology's Chief Executive Officer, Mark Durcan will retire and step down from...
Bosch gets 'bill due' Bosch has entered into a settlement agreement with civil claimants in the U.S. in order to...
Amkor Technology to acquire Nanium Amkor Technology has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Nanium, provider of...
Emerson closes sale of Leroy-Somer and Control Techniques The sale of Emerson's Leroy-Somer and Control Techniques businesses to Nidec...
Revenue EUR 1,645 million for Infineon's 1Q/2017 Structural growth drives excellent start to the new fiscal year for German chipmaker...
Fingerprint Cards acquires Delta ID Fingerprint Cards acquires Delta ID for USD 106 million. The acquisition of the Californian based company means that Fingerprints expands its business and its technology portfolio with biometric security solutions based on the...
u-blox acquires SIMCom cellular module product line In an asset deal worth USD 52.5 million, u‑blox is acquiring the company’s cellular modem...
Zumtobel to build new luminaire production plant in Serbia Austrian lighting company Zumtobel Group is to expand its production network by adding a...
Nexis Group sold to Fibers Investment Accu Holding AG has entered into an agreement with Fibers Investment a.s., a company...
Another step towards the flexible phone? Japan Display has developed Full Active Flex, which uses a plastic substrate for both sides of the...
Precise Biometrics extends licensing agreement with existing customer Swedish Precise Biometrics has entered an extended software license and distribution...
Swiss Air Force gets Master Radar upgrade from Thales As part of the FLORAKO programme modernisation, armasuisse has awarded Thales a...
Toshiba and Memory spin-offs Toshiba has decided that the Memory business (including the SSD business, but excluding its...
About ten percent sales growth for Escha Escha GmbH & Co. KG from Halver, Germany has closed the business year 2016 with a record...
Japan Display starts mass production at Hakusan plant Japan Display Inc. has started mass production at its new low temperature poly-silicon (LTPS)...
Novaled breaks ground in Dresden The construction of the company’s new HQ has started with the symbolic first...
Infineon joins CharIN An appropriate charging infrastructure is critical to support the rapidly growing...
ams completes transaction to acquire Heptagon ams announces the completion of the transaction to acquire 100% of the shares in Heptagon...
Masdar Institute signs MoU with Thales Masdar Institute of Science and Technology signed a MoU with French company Thales/Thales Alenia Space and French engineering university MINES ParisTech to develop applications for the Stratobus drone-satellite hybrid...
Manz AG: Orders amounting to EUR 263 million The bulk orders for two turnkey CIGS production lines totaling 350 MW capacity are "by far the largest orders in the company’s history ever".
Atotech acquires Pegastech plating on plastics technology Atotech acquired plating on plastics technology developed by Pegastech, a French specialty chemicals company.
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments