© vladek dreamstime.com

Amkor Technology to acquire Nanium

Amkor Technology has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Nanium, provider of wafer-level fan-out (WLFO) semiconductor packaging solutions. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Nanium has developed a high-yielding, reliable WLFO technology, and has successfully ramped that technology to high volume production. The company has shipped nearly one billion WLFO packages to date utilizing a state-of-the-art 300mm Wafer-Level Packaging (WLP) production line.



“This strategic acquisition will enhance Amkor’s position as one of the leading providers of WLP and WLFO packaging solutions,” said Steve Kelley, Amkor’s president and chief executive officer. “Building on Nanium’s proven technologies, we can expand the manufacturing scale and broaden the customer base for this technology.”



“The Amkor transaction is a great fit for us and provides Nanium and its employees with a strong platform for future growth,” said Armando Tavares, President of Nanium’s Executive Board. “Amkor’s technology leadership, substantial resources and global presence coupled with Nanium’s best-in-class WLFO packaging solutions will accelerate global acceptance and growth of this technology worldwide.”



Nanium is based in Porto, Portugal, employs approximately 550 people and had annual sales of approximately USD 40 million for their fiscal year ended September 30, 2016. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2017, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.