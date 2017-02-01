© mailthepic dreamstime.com Business | February 01, 2017
u-blox acquires SIMCom cellular module product line
In an asset deal worth USD 52.5 million, u‑blox is acquiring the company’s cellular modem products, R&D team and customer base.
u‑blox has entered into an asset deal with Shanghai‑based SimTech Group Company Ltd. that will give u‑blox control over the company’s cellular modem products (known as SIMCom Wireless) – along side its patents, R&D and sales staff, and customer base. The deal will expand u‑blox’s existing cellular product range and make the company a major supplier of cellular modules.
The acquisition of SIMCom’s product portfolio offers additional solution options and price points which will widen u‑blox’s customer base and increase its geographical reach. The deal significantly increases the cellular module business in Asia, primarily China, and generates increased revenue in Europe and America.
The acquisition of SIMCom’s product portfolio offers additional solution options and price points which will widen u‑blox’s customer base and increase its geographical reach. The deal significantly increases the cellular module business in Asia, primarily China, and generates increased revenue in Europe and America.
Fingerprint Cards acquires Delta ID Fingerprint Cards acquires Delta ID for USD 106 million. The acquisition of the Californian based company means that Fingerprints expands its business and its technology portfolio with biometric security solutions based on the...
u-blox acquires SIMCom cellular module product line In an asset deal worth USD 52.5 million, u‑blox is acquiring the company’s cellular modem...
Zumtobel to build new luminaire production plant in Serbia Austrian lighting company Zumtobel Group is to expand its production network by adding a...
Nexis Group sold to Fibers Investment Accu Holding AG has entered into an agreement with Fibers Investment a.s., a company...
Another step towards the flexible phone? Japan Display has developed Full Active Flex, which uses a plastic substrate for both sides of the...
Precise Biometrics extends licensing agreement with existing customer Swedish Precise Biometrics has entered an extended software license and distribution...
Swiss Air Force gets Master Radar upgrade from Thales As part of the FLORAKO programme modernisation, armasuisse has awarded Thales a...
Toshiba and Memory spin-offs Toshiba has decided that the Memory business (including the SSD business, but excluding its...
About ten percent sales growth for Escha Escha GmbH & Co. KG from Halver, Germany has closed the business year 2016 with a record...
Japan Display starts mass production at Hakusan plant Japan Display Inc. has started mass production at its new low temperature poly-silicon (LTPS)...
Novaled breaks ground in Dresden The construction of the company’s new HQ has started with the symbolic first...
Infineon joins CharIN An appropriate charging infrastructure is critical to support the rapidly growing...
ams completes transaction to acquire Heptagon ams announces the completion of the transaction to acquire 100% of the shares in Heptagon...
Masdar Institute signs MoU with Thales Masdar Institute of Science and Technology signed a MoU with French company Thales/Thales Alenia Space and French engineering university MINES ParisTech to develop applications for the Stratobus drone-satellite hybrid...
Manz AG: Orders amounting to EUR 263 million The bulk orders for two turnkey CIGS production lines totaling 350 MW capacity are "by far the largest orders in the company’s history ever".
Atotech acquires Pegastech plating on plastics technology Atotech acquired plating on plastics technology developed by Pegastech, a French specialty chemicals company.
Qualcomm: ‘Apple's claims are baseless’ The chipmaker has responded to the accusations made by apple saying that the Cupertino...
Apple sues Qualcomm for roughly $1 billion Following the news that the FTC has filed a complaint in federal district court charging...
FTC charges Qualcomm for anticompetitive tactics The Federal Trade Commission filed a complaint in federal district court charging...
Motherson Sumi Systems wants PKC Group Motherson Sumi Systems Limited (MSSL) and PKC Group Plc have entered into a combination...
Datwyler increases revenue in both divisions The Datwyler Group increased its unaudited net revenue by 4.3 percent to CHF 1,215.8 million...
Tsinghua Unigroup to build new chip plant in Nanjing The company has signed an agreement with the government of Nanjing to construct its new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments