© Zumtobel Group Business | January 31, 2017
Zumtobel to build new luminaire production plant in Serbia
Austrian lighting company Zumtobel Group is to expand its production network by adding a new plant in Niš, southern Serbia.
The primary role of the planned luminaire plant in Serbia is to handle the additional volumes that are planned for the years ahead. The new site will offer the Zumtobel Group the opportunity to supply its core European market at optimal cost in a market environment marked by high pressure on prices,.
“The lighting market is hard fought and given the pressure on costs and the erosion of product prices we are constantly striving to improve our cost structures. The planned production site in Serbia will help boost our competitiveness and give us a means of responding more flexibly to market requirements as a Group. It will also enable us to position our plants and utilize their capacities in line with their strengths. In the process we are banking on a combination of our established integrated production network and the new plant in Serbia," says Alfred Felder, Chief Operations Officer, Zumtobel Group.
When the final phase of construction work is completed, the new plant will have cost up to EUR 30 million. Construction will take place in two phases covering the next two and a half financial years. The first luminaires are slated to roll off the production lines at the new factory in financial 2018/19.
"This step into Eastern Europe signals further growth for the Zumtobel Group. At the same time the construction of this new plant forms part of our global operations strategy and is designed to ensure that, in the long term, we are well placed to offer our customers in Europe innovative products at optimal cost,” says Alfred Felder.
“The lighting market is hard fought and given the pressure on costs and the erosion of product prices we are constantly striving to improve our cost structures. The planned production site in Serbia will help boost our competitiveness and give us a means of responding more flexibly to market requirements as a Group. It will also enable us to position our plants and utilize their capacities in line with their strengths. In the process we are banking on a combination of our established integrated production network and the new plant in Serbia," says Alfred Felder, Chief Operations Officer, Zumtobel Group.
When the final phase of construction work is completed, the new plant will have cost up to EUR 30 million. Construction will take place in two phases covering the next two and a half financial years. The first luminaires are slated to roll off the production lines at the new factory in financial 2018/19.
"This step into Eastern Europe signals further growth for the Zumtobel Group. At the same time the construction of this new plant forms part of our global operations strategy and is designed to ensure that, in the long term, we are well placed to offer our customers in Europe innovative products at optimal cost,” says Alfred Felder.
Zumtobel to build new luminaire production plant in Serbia Austrian lighting company Zumtobel Group is to expand its production network by adding a...
Nexis Group sold to Fibers Investment Accu Holding AG has entered into an agreement with Fibers Investment a.s., a company...
Another step towards the flexible phone? Japan Display has developed Full Active Flex, which uses a plastic substrate for both sides of the...
Precise Biometrics extends licensing agreement with existing customer Swedish Precise Biometrics has entered an extended software license and distribution...
Swiss Air Force gets Master Radar upgrade from Thales As part of the FLORAKO programme modernisation, armasuisse has awarded Thales a...
Toshiba and Memory spin-offs Toshiba has decided that the Memory business (including the SSD business, but excluding its...
About ten percent sales growth for Escha Escha GmbH & Co. KG from Halver, Germany has closed the business year 2016 with a record...
Japan Display starts mass production at Hakusan plant Japan Display Inc. has started mass production at its new low temperature poly-silicon (LTPS)...
Novaled breaks ground in Dresden The construction of the company’s new HQ has started with the symbolic first...
Infineon joins CharIN An appropriate charging infrastructure is critical to support the rapidly growing...
ams completes transaction to acquire Heptagon ams announces the completion of the transaction to acquire 100% of the shares in Heptagon...
Masdar Institute signs MoU with Thales Masdar Institute of Science and Technology signed a MoU with French company Thales/Thales Alenia Space and French engineering university MINES ParisTech to develop applications for the Stratobus drone-satellite hybrid...
Manz AG: Orders amounting to EUR 263 million The bulk orders for two turnkey CIGS production lines totaling 350 MW capacity are "by far the largest orders in the company’s history ever".
Atotech acquires Pegastech plating on plastics technology Atotech acquired plating on plastics technology developed by Pegastech, a French specialty chemicals company.
Qualcomm: ‘Apple's claims are baseless’ The chipmaker has responded to the accusations made by apple saying that the Cupertino...
Apple sues Qualcomm for roughly $1 billion Following the news that the FTC has filed a complaint in federal district court charging...
FTC charges Qualcomm for anticompetitive tactics The Federal Trade Commission filed a complaint in federal district court charging...
Motherson Sumi Systems wants PKC Group Motherson Sumi Systems Limited (MSSL) and PKC Group Plc have entered into a combination...
Datwyler increases revenue in both divisions The Datwyler Group increased its unaudited net revenue by 4.3 percent to CHF 1,215.8 million...
Tsinghua Unigroup to build new chip plant in Nanjing The company has signed an agreement with the government of Nanjing to construct its new...
Velodyne LiDAR opens 'Megafactory' in San Jose Velodyne LiDAR Inc., is opening its ‘Megafactory’ which will significantly ramp up production...
Safran and Zodiac to create EUR 21 billion company Safran and Zodiac Aerospace have entered into exclusive negotiations for an acquisition of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments