© businesswire Business | January 30, 2017
Toshiba and Memory spin-offs
Toshiba has decided that the Memory business (including the SSD business, but excluding its image sensor business) of the Storage & Electronic Devices Solutions Company will be spun off by March 31, 2017.
This is about the extent to which Toshiba's announcement goes. Details on the plans are sparse: "there are still many undecided items, such as the assets to be transferred, which are still under review" and "the Company is still considering various structures with a view to an injection of third-party capital".
One of the reasons for splitting off the memory business into a single business entity is said to be greater flexibility in rapid decision-making as well as and enhancement of financing options – which then could lead to further growth of the business.
At the same time, Toshiba is facing potential losses and writedowns – which could reach several billion US dollars – related to the acquisition of CB&I Stone & Webster. Thus, Toshiba needs to enhance its financial structure, and the split along with the injection of third-party capital could be a way to soften the blow.
One of the reasons for splitting off the memory business into a single business entity is said to be greater flexibility in rapid decision-making as well as and enhancement of financing options – which then could lead to further growth of the business.
At the same time, Toshiba is facing potential losses and writedowns – which could reach several billion US dollars – related to the acquisition of CB&I Stone & Webster. Thus, Toshiba needs to enhance its financial structure, and the split along with the injection of third-party capital could be a way to soften the blow.
Swiss Air Force gets Master Radar upgrade from Thales As part of the FLORAKO programme modernisation, armasuisse has awarded Thales a...
Toshiba and Memory spin-offs Toshiba has decided that the Memory business (including the SSD business, but excluding its...
About ten percent sales growth for Escha Escha GmbH & Co. KG from Halver, Germany has closed the business year 2016 with a record...
Japan Display starts mass production at Hakusan plant Japan Display Inc. has started mass production at its new low temperature poly-silicon (LTPS)...
Novaled breaks ground in Dresden The construction of the company’s new HQ has started with the symbolic first...
Infineon joins CharIN An appropriate charging infrastructure is critical to support the rapidly growing...
ams completes transaction to acquire Heptagon ams announces the completion of the transaction to acquire 100% of the shares in Heptagon...
Masdar Institute signs MoU with Thales Masdar Institute of Science and Technology signed a MoU with French company Thales/Thales Alenia Space and French engineering university MINES ParisTech to develop applications for the Stratobus drone-satellite hybrid...
Manz AG: Orders amounting to EUR 263 million The bulk orders for two turnkey CIGS production lines totaling 350 MW capacity are "by far the largest orders in the company’s history ever".
Atotech acquires Pegastech plating on plastics technology Atotech acquired plating on plastics technology developed by Pegastech, a French specialty chemicals company.
Qualcomm: ‘Apple's claims are baseless’ The chipmaker has responded to the accusations made by apple saying that the Cupertino...
Apple sues Qualcomm for roughly $1 billion Following the news that the FTC has filed a complaint in federal district court charging...
FTC charges Qualcomm for anticompetitive tactics The Federal Trade Commission filed a complaint in federal district court charging...
Motherson Sumi Systems wants PKC Group Motherson Sumi Systems Limited (MSSL) and PKC Group Plc have entered into a combination...
Datwyler increases revenue in both divisions The Datwyler Group increased its unaudited net revenue by 4.3 percent to CHF 1,215.8 million...
Tsinghua Unigroup to build new chip plant in Nanjing The company has signed an agreement with the government of Nanjing to construct its new...
Velodyne LiDAR opens 'Megafactory' in San Jose Velodyne LiDAR Inc., is opening its ‘Megafactory’ which will significantly ramp up production...
Safran and Zodiac to create EUR 21 billion company Safran and Zodiac Aerospace have entered into exclusive negotiations for an acquisition of...
Peerless-AV expands export sales team Peerless-AV has appointed Thomas Ast as Area Manager - Partnerships for DACH to the...
Samsung, Foxconn, MediaTek invests in dual camera maker Corephotonics, an Israeli startup developing dual camera technologies for smartphones, recently completed a USD 15 million funding round. To date, the company has raised more than USD 50 million.
Qualcomm expands its Design in India program The chip company has announced that it is investing USD 8.5 million to expand their...
Toshiba considers selling stake in chip business Toshiba is reportedly looking to sell part of its core semiconductor business to...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments