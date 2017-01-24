© richard thomas dreamstime.com Business | January 24, 2017
Atotech acquires Pegastech plating on plastics technology
Atotech acquired plating on plastics technology developed by Pegastech, a French specialty chemicals company.
Pegastech has developed a technology for plating on plastics that does not use hexavalent chromium or palladium compounds for the pretreatment of polymers prior to electroplating. The acquisition supports Atotech’s long-term goal of promoting sustainable surface finishing technologies. The process replaces hazardous chemicals while saving resources, and it is fully compatible with industrial equipment and processing cycles. Product development finalization, testing and launching of the new process is scheduled for 2017.
“We are delighted to join forces with Pegastech and to continue setting industry benchmarks by creating leading plating on plastics technologies,” says Werner Richtering, R&D Manager for General Metal Finishing at Atotech. “The launch of both our new technologies will bring plastics pretreatment to a new level. This is an exciting time for Atotech, as we will soon be able to deliver solutions that meet a diverse set of requirements.”
“We are pleased to see the results of our R&D work and the experience from the first production trials are being integrated into a company whose worldwide presence and surface finishing competence make it the market leader in decorative surface finishing,” adds Sébastien Roussel, Chief Executive Officer of Pegastech.
