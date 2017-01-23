© tom_schmucker dreamstime.com Business | January 23, 2017
Apple sues Qualcomm for roughly $1 billion
Following the news that the FTC has filed a complaint in federal district court charging Qualcomm with using anticompetitive tactics – Apple is suing the chip company for roughly USD 1 billion.
Apple claims that Qualcomm has unfairly insisted on charging royalties for technologies they have nothing to do with. The Cupertino company also says that Qualcomm has been “withholding nearly USD 1 billion in payments from Apple as retaliation for responding truthfully to law enforcement agencies investigating them," as reported by CNBC.
The news outlet also published Apple statement in full, which follows below:
"For many years Qualcomm has unfairly insisted on charging royalties for technologies they have nothing to do with. The more Apple innovates with unique features such as TouchID, advanced displays, and cameras, to name just a few, the more money Qualcomm collects for no reason and the more expensive it becomes for Apple to fund these innovations. Qualcomm built its business on older, legacy, standards but reinforces its dominance through exclusionary tactics and excessive royalties. Despite being just one of over a dozen companies who contributed to basic cellular standards, Qualcomm insists on charging Apple at least five times more in payments than all the other cellular patent licensors we have agreements with combined.
To protect this business scheme Qualcomm has taken increasingly radical steps, most recently withholding nearly $1B in payments from Apple as retaliation for responding truthfully to law enforcement agencies investigating them.
Apple believes deeply in innovation and we have always been willing to pay fair and reasonable rates for patents we use. We are extremely disappointed in the way Qualcomm is conducting its business with us and unfortunately after years of disagreement over what constitutes a fair and reasonable royalty we have no choice left but to turn to the courts."
To read Qualcomm’s response – follow this link
The news outlet also published Apple statement in full, which follows below:
"For many years Qualcomm has unfairly insisted on charging royalties for technologies they have nothing to do with. The more Apple innovates with unique features such as TouchID, advanced displays, and cameras, to name just a few, the more money Qualcomm collects for no reason and the more expensive it becomes for Apple to fund these innovations. Qualcomm built its business on older, legacy, standards but reinforces its dominance through exclusionary tactics and excessive royalties. Despite being just one of over a dozen companies who contributed to basic cellular standards, Qualcomm insists on charging Apple at least five times more in payments than all the other cellular patent licensors we have agreements with combined.
To protect this business scheme Qualcomm has taken increasingly radical steps, most recently withholding nearly $1B in payments from Apple as retaliation for responding truthfully to law enforcement agencies investigating them.
Apple believes deeply in innovation and we have always been willing to pay fair and reasonable rates for patents we use. We are extremely disappointed in the way Qualcomm is conducting its business with us and unfortunately after years of disagreement over what constitutes a fair and reasonable royalty we have no choice left but to turn to the courts."
To read Qualcomm’s response – follow this link
Qualcomm: ‘Apple's claims are baseless’ The chipmaker has responded to the accusations made by apple saying that the Cupertino...
Apple sues Qualcomm for roughly $1 billion Following the news that the FTC has filed a complaint in federal district court charging...
FTC charges Qualcomm for anticompetitive tactics The Federal Trade Commission filed a complaint in federal district court charging...
Motherson Sumi Systems wants PKC Group Motherson Sumi Systems Limited (MSSL) and PKC Group Plc have entered into a combination...
Sponsored content by America II Electronics IncMarket conditions strengthen as we begin 2017 With market conditions favoring the buyer, it is unsurprising to see our customers setting themselves extremely ambitious sales targets to achieve this year. However, they cannot go it alone and so there remains...
Datwyler increases revenue in both divisions The Datwyler Group increased its unaudited net revenue by 4.3 percent to CHF 1,215.8 million...
Tsinghua Unigroup to build new chip plant in Nanjing The company has signed an agreement with the government of Nanjing to construct its new...
Velodyne LiDAR opens 'Megafactory' in San Jose Velodyne LiDAR Inc., is opening its ‘Megafactory’ which will significantly ramp up production...
Safran and Zodiac to create EUR 21 billion company Safran and Zodiac Aerospace have entered into exclusive negotiations for an acquisition of...
Peerless-AV expands export sales team Peerless-AV has appointed Thomas Ast as Area Manager - Partnerships for DACH to the...
Samsung, Foxconn, MediaTek invests in dual camera maker Corephotonics, an Israeli startup developing dual camera technologies for smartphones, recently completed a USD 15 million funding round. To date, the company has raised more than USD 50 million.
Qualcomm expands its Design in India program The chip company has announced that it is investing USD 8.5 million to expand their...
Toshiba considers selling stake in chip business Toshiba is reportedly looking to sell part of its core semiconductor business to...
New president for Kongsberg Defence Systems Eirik Lie has been appointed President of Kongsberg Defence Systems. Lie has been acting in...
Airbus sells its shares in Atlas Elektronik Airbus Defence and Space has entered into an agreement to sell its 49 percent share in Atlas...
u-blox expects continued strong growth for 2017 u-blox forecasts for FY 2016 revenues of CHF 360 million (EUR 335.5 million), and EBIT between...
Advantech joins the LoRa Alliance Advantech informs that its has joined the LoRa Alliance, which is committed to developing a new...
Solarworld invests in German wafer production SolarWorld AG will invest a double digit million Euro amount to increase its manufacturing...
America II adds six franchise lines Electronic components distributor, America II Electronics, is starting 2017 by...
Seagate to close Suzhou factory - cutting 2'000 positions Cupertino-based data storage company, Seagate Technology is planning to close shop at its...
Allied Electronics enters Mexico with dedicated sales team Allied Electronics, a trading brand of Electrocomponents plc,has expanded its business in...
Dialog sees revenue increase in Q4 2016 Dialog Semiconductor is reporting that its Q4 2016 revenues climbed 5% on Q3 2016...
Teledyne to acquire British sensor company e2v technologies plc has agreed to a GBP 620 million cash acquisition offer by Teledyne...
HellermannTyton and TTI sign cable management accessories agreement HellermannTyton has signed an agreement with TTI, Inc., to expand its professional cable...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments