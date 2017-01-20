© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com

Tsinghua Unigroup to build new chip plant in Nanjing

The company has signed an agreement with the government of Nanjing to construct its new IC manufacturing operations in the city.

The new manufacturing site will be covering an area of about 1’500 acres, with a total investment of over USD 30 billion. The main focus for the new site will be 3D-NAND FLASH, DRAM memory chip production, the company states in a press release.



Initially, the company will invest about USD 10 billion to complete the first phase of the project – which will result in a monthly production capacity of 100’000 units.



In addition the investing the USD 30 billion to complete the construction of the plant, the group will also invest about USD 4.37 billion to build an “International City” which will include a science and technology park, apartments and schools for international employees, the company states.