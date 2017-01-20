Business | January 20, 2017
Safran and Zodiac to to create EUR 21 billion company
Safran and Zodiac Aerospace have entered into exclusive negotiations for an acquisition of Zodiac Aerospace by Safran.
The agreed public offer sees EUR 29.47 per share and a subsequent merger on the basis of 0.485 Safran shares for one Zodiac Aerospace share.
The new entity would combine Safran's capabilities in landing gear, wheels and brakes, nacelles, power systems, actuation and avionics, with Zodiac Aerospace's in the segments seats, cabin interiors, power distribution, lighting, fuel, oxygen and fluid systems and safety equipment. In electrical systems, Zodiac Aerospace's assets would reinforce Safran's portfolio of technologies and position the group ideally for future developments towards the "more electrical aircraft".
On a pro forma basis, including Safran's propulsion business, the combined group would have around 92'000 employees (of which more than 45'000 in France), c. EUR 21.2bn in adjusted revenues. On this basis the combined group would form the third largest player worldwide in the aerospace sector. The combined group would become the second largest player worldwide in aircraft equipment with pro forma revenues in these businesses of c. EUR 10bn.
Didier Domange, Chairman of Zodiac Aerospace's Supervisory Board, said: "The creation of this new global leader in the aerospace industry is led by a strong industrial rationale and a long term vision. The new group will be ideally positioned to support its clients in their ambitious programs for the future. We are delighted to participate in the combination of two leaders of the industry with complementary positions and strong innovation abilities dedicated to their customers."
Philippe Petitcolin, CEO of Safran, said: "The acquisition of Zodiac Aerospace represents a unique opportunity at this point in Safran's development, just a few months after initiating the refocus of the group on our core activities of Aerospace and Defense. The technological complementarities will ensure that we accelerate domains as strategic as critical systems and the more electrical aircraft, which make up 40% of Zodiac Aerospace's activities. Our industrial expertise will also accelerate the return to their historical levels of profitability in the seats and cabin activities. Finally, and above all, the strength of Safran's managerial talent and the timing of this transaction will ensure the success of integrating Zodiac Aerospace into our Equipment businesses while Propulsion is focused on the LEAP programme. I am eager to drive this strategic move."
The finalization of the transaction would be subject to the approval of Safran's and Zodiac Aerospace's shareholders, relevant antitrust clearances, regulatory approvals and other customary conditions. The completion of the tender offer is expected by the end of the 4th quarter 2017 and completion of the merger is expected early 2018.
The new entity would combine Safran's capabilities in landing gear, wheels and brakes, nacelles, power systems, actuation and avionics, with Zodiac Aerospace's in the segments seats, cabin interiors, power distribution, lighting, fuel, oxygen and fluid systems and safety equipment. In electrical systems, Zodiac Aerospace's assets would reinforce Safran's portfolio of technologies and position the group ideally for future developments towards the "more electrical aircraft".
On a pro forma basis, including Safran's propulsion business, the combined group would have around 92'000 employees (of which more than 45'000 in France), c. EUR 21.2bn in adjusted revenues. On this basis the combined group would form the third largest player worldwide in the aerospace sector. The combined group would become the second largest player worldwide in aircraft equipment with pro forma revenues in these businesses of c. EUR 10bn.
Didier Domange, Chairman of Zodiac Aerospace's Supervisory Board, said: "The creation of this new global leader in the aerospace industry is led by a strong industrial rationale and a long term vision. The new group will be ideally positioned to support its clients in their ambitious programs for the future. We are delighted to participate in the combination of two leaders of the industry with complementary positions and strong innovation abilities dedicated to their customers."
Philippe Petitcolin, CEO of Safran, said: "The acquisition of Zodiac Aerospace represents a unique opportunity at this point in Safran's development, just a few months after initiating the refocus of the group on our core activities of Aerospace and Defense. The technological complementarities will ensure that we accelerate domains as strategic as critical systems and the more electrical aircraft, which make up 40% of Zodiac Aerospace's activities. Our industrial expertise will also accelerate the return to their historical levels of profitability in the seats and cabin activities. Finally, and above all, the strength of Safran's managerial talent and the timing of this transaction will ensure the success of integrating Zodiac Aerospace into our Equipment businesses while Propulsion is focused on the LEAP programme. I am eager to drive this strategic move."
The finalization of the transaction would be subject to the approval of Safran's and Zodiac Aerospace's shareholders, relevant antitrust clearances, regulatory approvals and other customary conditions. The completion of the tender offer is expected by the end of the 4th quarter 2017 and completion of the merger is expected early 2018.
Peerless-AV expands export sales team Peerless-AV has appointed Thomas Ast as Area Manager - Partnerships for DACH to the...
Samsung, Foxconn, MediaTek invests in dual camera maker Corephotonics, an Israeli startup developing dual camera technologies for smartphones, recently completed a USD 15 million funding round. To date, the company has raised more than USD 50 million.
Qualcomm expands its Design in India program The chip company has announced that it is investing USD 8.5 million to expand their...
Toshiba considers selling stake in chip business Toshiba is reportedly looking to sell part of its core semiconductor business to...
New president for Kongsberg Defence Systems Eirik Lie has been appointed President of Kongsberg Defence Systems. Lie has been acting in...
Airbus sells its shares in Atlas Elektronik Airbus Defence and Space has entered into an agreement to sell its 49 percent share in Atlas...
u-blox expects continued strong growth for 2017 u-blox forecasts for FY 2016 revenues of CHF 360 million (EUR 335.5 million), and EBIT between...
Advantech joins the LoRa Alliance Advantech informs that its has joined the LoRa Alliance, which is committed to developing a new...
Solarworld invests in German wafer production SolarWorld AG will invest a double digit million Euro amount to increase its manufacturing...
America II adds six franchise lines Electronic components distributor, America II Electronics, is starting 2017 by...
Seagate to close Suzhou factory - cutting 2'000 positions Cupertino-based data storage company, Seagate Technology is planning to close shop at its...
Allied Electronics enters Mexico with dedicated sales team Allied Electronics, a trading brand of Electrocomponents plc,has expanded its business in...
Dialog sees revenue increase in Q4 2016 Dialog Semiconductor is reporting that its Q4 2016 revenues climbed 5% on Q3 2016...
Teledyne to acquire British sensor company e2v technologies plc has agreed to a GBP 620 million cash acquisition offer by Teledyne...
HellermannTyton and TTI sign cable management accessories agreement HellermannTyton has signed an agreement with TTI, Inc., to expand its professional cable...
Avnet appoints Nigel Ward to lead Avnet Abacus Avnet Abacus – a business unit of Avnet – has appointed Nigel Ward as president of Avnet...
Exmore becomes new Rehm distributor in the Benelux Exmore is taking care of Rehm products in Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxemburg as...
Qualcomm powers next gen infotainment for Volkswagen Qualcomm Technologies, a Qualcomm subsidiary, will integrate its chipsets in the...
Novatek to acquire Faraday’s surveillance business Taiwanese Novatek Technology will acquire Faraday Technology’s surveillance...
Thales Alenia Space wins European Commission contracts Thales Alenia Space, a joint venture between Thales (67%) and Leonardo-Finmeccanica...
New CEO joins First Sensor Dr. Dirk Rothweiler will lead the technology company First Sensor (headquartered in Berlin)...
AnSem expands operations in Enschede RF and mixed-signal ASIC solutions specialist AnSem expands its operations, opening...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments