Qualcomm expands its Design in India program

The chip company has announced that it is investing USD 8.5 million to expand their design initiatives in India, to be called ‘Qualcomm Design in India Program’ (QDIP).

Under this program Qualcomm will enable India mobile and IoT vendors by providing advanced Camera, Audio, and RF design in India with the launch of a new Innovation Lab at Hyderabad and expansion of the current Innovation Lab in Bangalore



The Qualcomm “Design in India Challenge II” will support companies in the areas of Rural technology, Biometric Devices, Payment Terminals, Agri Technology, Medical Technology and Smart Infrastructure



“Qualcomm Design in India Challenge is one of the most successful initiatives by Qualcomm to nurture some of the talented startups in India. After seeing the overpowering response during the 2016 edition, we decided to go ahead with a second year, as well as expanding the number of participants Qualcomm nurtures through this program from 10 to 16 participants in 2017.” said Jim Cathey, senior vice president & president, Asia Pacific & India, Qualcomm Technologies Inc.