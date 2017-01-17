© wrangler dreamstime.com

Airbus sells its shares in Atlas Elektronik

Airbus Defence and Space has entered into an agreement to sell its 49 percent share in Atlas Elektronik Group to thyssenkrupp AG based in Essen, Germany.

With this acquisition, thyssenkrupp, which to date has held a 51 percent share in the company, will become the sole owner of Atlas Elektronik. The sale of its shares in Atlas Elektronik, a supplier of maritime technology, is part of Airbus Defence and Space’s divestment program which will allow it to focus on its core business, a newsflash stated.



Closing of the transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals.