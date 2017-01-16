© designersart dreamstime.com Business | January 16, 2017
u-blox expects continued strong growth for 2017
u-blox forecasts for FY 2016 revenues of CHF 360 million (EUR 335.5 million), and EBIT between CHF 56 and 58 million (EUR 52.2 and 54 million).
The revenue was lower than expected due to slow business progress in the Americas where customers delayed further investments into mobility solutions, and took a more prudent approach in launching new products. The EBIT prediction has been narrowed down and remains high as before, and in relative terms it has improved again, profiting from a favorable product mix. Investments into R&D were maintained as budgeted.
For FY 2017 u-blox foresees continued growth in all regions and expects revenues of between CHF 410 and 425 million ( EUR 382.13 and 396.11 milion), with EBIT in the range of CHF 60 to 65 million (EUR 55.9 million to 60.58 million).
For FY 2017 u-blox foresees continued growth in all regions and expects revenues of between CHF 410 and 425 million ( EUR 382.13 and 396.11 milion), with EBIT in the range of CHF 60 to 65 million (EUR 55.9 million to 60.58 million).
New president for Kongsberg Defence Systems Eirik Lie has been appointed President of Kongsberg Defence Systems. Lie has been acting in...
Airbus sells its shares in Atlas Elektronik Airbus Defence and Space has entered into an agreement to sell its 49 percent share in Atlas...
u-blox expects continued strong growth for 2017 u-blox forecasts for FY 2016 revenues of CHF 360 million (EUR 335.5 million), and EBIT between...
Advantech joins the LoRa Alliance Advantech informs that its has joined the LoRa Alliance, which is committed to developing a new...
Solarworld invests in German wafer production SolarWorld AG will invest a double digit million Euro amount to increase its manufacturing...
America II adds six franchise lines Electronic components distributor, America II Electronics, is starting 2017 by...
Seagate to close Suzhou factory - cutting 2'000 positions Cupertino-based data storage company, Seagate Technology is planning to close shop at its...
Allied Electronics enters Mexico with dedicated sales team Allied Electronics, a trading brand of Electrocomponents plc,has expanded its business in...
Dialog sees revenue increase in Q4 2016 Dialog Semiconductor is reporting that its Q4 2016 revenues climbed 5% on Q3 2016...
Teledyne to acquire British sensor company e2v technologies plc has agreed to a GBP 620 million cash acquisition offer by Teledyne...
HellermannTyton and TTI sign cable management accessories agreement HellermannTyton has signed an agreement with TTI, Inc., to expand its professional cable...
Avnet appoints Nigel Ward to lead Avnet Abacus Avnet Abacus – a business unit of Avnet – has appointed Nigel Ward as president of Avnet...
Exmore becomes new Rehm distributor in the Benelux Exmore is taking care of Rehm products in Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxemburg as...
Qualcomm powers next gen infotainment for Volkswagen Qualcomm Technologies, a Qualcomm subsidiary, will integrate its chipsets in the...
Novatek to acquire Faraday’s surveillance business Taiwanese Novatek Technology will acquire Faraday Technology’s surveillance...
Thales Alenia Space wins European Commission contracts Thales Alenia Space, a joint venture between Thales (67%) and Leonardo-Finmeccanica...
New CEO joins First Sensor Dr. Dirk Rothweiler will lead the technology company First Sensor (headquartered in Berlin)...
AnSem expands operations in Enschede RF and mixed-signal ASIC solutions specialist AnSem expands its operations, opening...
Abbott gets green light for St. Jude Medical acquisition Abbott intends to close the acquisition of St. Jude Medical, Inc., on Wednesday, Jan. 4...
Active bridge rectifiers reduce heat dissipation within PoE security cameras Power over Ethernet (PoE) has been embraced by the video surveillance industry as a...
Arrow signes deal with Conexant Systems Arrow Electronics has entered into a preferred global agreement with Conexant...
iFixit: AirPods are disposable and unrecyclable Apple AirPods are finally here. Eager to see what’s inside, the guys at iFixit ripped them open...
South Korea fines US chipmaker for violating competition laws The Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) has fined Qualcomm KRW 1.03 trillion (approximately USD 865 million) for what it calls “abuse of market dominance”.
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments