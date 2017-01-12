© America II

America II adds six franchise lines

Electronic components distributor, America II Electronics, is starting 2017 by anouncing six new franchise distribution agreements.

The company added six new manufacturers to its global line card – Jonhon, MynTahl, L-Com Global Connectivity, Kang Yang Hardware, Electronic Assembly, and Amtouch USA.



“We closed 2016 with another very strong year of expanding of our franchise line portfolio,” said Jed Pecchioli, Chief Operating Officer.



The latest franchise offerings from America II includes everything from connectors, fiber optics, speakers and receivers – all the way to resistive touchscreens, discrete and complex semiconductors to cable assemblies.



“Throughout 2017 we will continue to add the very best lines based on our customers’ needs and to help them with cost-effective, manufacturer-direct solutions,” added Pecchioli.