© Allied Electronics

Allied Electronics enters Mexico with dedicated sales team

Allied Electronics, a trading brand of Electrocomponents plc,has expanded its business in Mexico by adding a full-service Outside Sales Team in country.

“Until now we have serviced the Mexico market remotely from our Mexico sales office located in El Paso, Texas,” said Kenneth Bradley, Vice President of International Sales and Operations for Allied. “As part of an expanded focus on Latin America, the time is right for us to increase our presence throughout Mexico, providing customers with the seamless, personal, and progressive service Allied customers have come to expect.”



The newly named Mexico Sales Team will be led by Country Manager Sergio Buganza, who comes to Allied with more than 18 years of sales experience in Mexico and Latin America. The Mexico Sales Team will work closely with the Allied Mexico Sales Office in El Paso, Texas.



“There are great opportunities for growth throughout Mexico, and we are excited to see our newly expanded sales team bring quality industrial automation products to customers throughout this region,” said Bradley.