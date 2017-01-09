© edhar yralaits dreamstime.com

HellermannTyton and TTI sign cable management accessories agreement

HellermannTyton has signed an agreement with TTI, Inc., to expand its professional cable management accessories portfolio in Europe.

The new alliance comprises a range of HellermannTyton cable ties and fixings, electrical installation and insulation products, application tools plus cable protection and identification systems.



“Cooperation with TTI enables us to support an even broader spectrum of industrial customers in Europe”, commented Marc Ortmann, Channel Manager Distribution at HellermannTyton. “Both our companies believe in developing three-way partnerships between customer, distributor and supplier, so we are confident that this agreement will be very beneficial for all parties.”



“The HellermannTyton range of cable management solutions is very well respected in the market, and we are delighted to be able to include these products into our portfolio”, said Ronald Velda, Supplier Marketing Director Europe – Connectors for TTI.