Qualcomm powers next gen infotainment for Volkswagen

Qualcomm Technologies, a Qualcomm subsidiary, will integrate its chipsets in the next-generation of Volkswagen AG vehicles.

These chipsets include the Qualcomm Snapdragon 820A processor for infotainment systems, as well as the Snapdragon X12 and X5 LTE modems, for connected car and telematics systems.



As infotainment systems become more relevant in purchase decisions, select lines of Volkswagen AG vehicles will be powered by the Snapdragon 820A processor The processor is based on a 14nm FinFET advanced process node running on Qualcomm Technologies’ custom 64-bit Qualcomm Kryo CPU, Qualcomm Adreno 530 GPU and Qualcomm Hexagon 680 DSP Vector eXtension.



Connected car and telematics systems in select Volkswagen AG vehicles will utilize the Snapdragon X12 LTE and X5 LTE modems.