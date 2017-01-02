© first sensor Components | January 02, 2017
New CEO joins First Sensor
Dr. Dirk Rothweiler will lead the technology company First Sensor (headquartered in Berlin) together with CFO Dr. Mathias Gollwitzer.
The Supervisory Board of First Sensor AG has appointed Dr. Rothweiler for an initial term of three years. Dr. Rothweiler, who has a degree in physics, had been employed with Jenoptik AG since 2008, where he was a member of the Executive Management Board in charge of the global optics business for the Jenoptik group. Dr. Rothweiler began his career at RWTH Aachen and the Fraunhofer Institute for Laser Technology. He held various positions with Carl Zeiss AG, Suess Microtec AG and the Cymer/Zeiss joint venture TCZ.
"I am pleased that following my appointment last summer, I can now get started. Sensors are an innovative technology that turn visions such as Industry 4.0, e-health, and self-driving vehicles a reality. We will be a catalyst for these growth markets in future with our products," said Dr. Rothweiler.
