© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com Business | December 30, 2016
Arrow signes deal with Conexant Systems
Arrow Electronics has entered into a preferred global agreement with Conexant Systems, Inc., a provider of audio and voice technology solutions.
Arrow is not only distributing, but also sourcing components and providing technical design support for Conexant’s AudioSmart 2-Mic Development Kit for Amazon Alexa Voice Service (AVS).
“Conexant looks forward to working with Arrow to reach the growing community of makers, developers and manufacturers who are driving exciting innovations in voice-enabled, smart technology,” said Kurt Hoff, senior vice president of worldwide sales at Conexant. “Arrow is uniquely positioned to support the demand and fulfillment needs for our Amazon AVS-approved AudioSmart dev kit globally.”
Conexant recently announced a collaboration with Amazon on an AVS-approved AudioSmart 2-Mic Development Kit. Featuring the Conexant AudioSmart CX20921 high-performance hands-free Voice Input Processor and “Alexa” wake word technology, the Conexant AudioSmart 2-Mic Development Kit aims to help developers and manufacturers quickly and easily build Alexa-enabled products that provide users with an ideal voice experience.
“The engineers, makers and innovators that Arrow serves will be able to create Alexa-enabled proof of concepts and prototypes in a matter of mere weeks with Conexant’s AudioSmart™ 2-Mic Dev Kit, which will dramatically accelerate their time to market,” said Murdoch Fitzgerald, vice president of semiconductor marketing at Arrow. “Arrow looks forward to collaborating with Conexant to make a variety of consumer electronic devices and industrial applications smarter and voice-enabled.”
The Conexant AVS-approved AudioSmart 2-Mic Development Kit is designed to be integrated into any third-party AVS system prototype based on the Raspberry Pi.
“Conexant looks forward to working with Arrow to reach the growing community of makers, developers and manufacturers who are driving exciting innovations in voice-enabled, smart technology,” said Kurt Hoff, senior vice president of worldwide sales at Conexant. “Arrow is uniquely positioned to support the demand and fulfillment needs for our Amazon AVS-approved AudioSmart dev kit globally.”
Conexant recently announced a collaboration with Amazon on an AVS-approved AudioSmart 2-Mic Development Kit. Featuring the Conexant AudioSmart CX20921 high-performance hands-free Voice Input Processor and “Alexa” wake word technology, the Conexant AudioSmart 2-Mic Development Kit aims to help developers and manufacturers quickly and easily build Alexa-enabled products that provide users with an ideal voice experience.
“The engineers, makers and innovators that Arrow serves will be able to create Alexa-enabled proof of concepts and prototypes in a matter of mere weeks with Conexant’s AudioSmart™ 2-Mic Dev Kit, which will dramatically accelerate their time to market,” said Murdoch Fitzgerald, vice president of semiconductor marketing at Arrow. “Arrow looks forward to collaborating with Conexant to make a variety of consumer electronic devices and industrial applications smarter and voice-enabled.”
The Conexant AVS-approved AudioSmart 2-Mic Development Kit is designed to be integrated into any third-party AVS system prototype based on the Raspberry Pi.
Arrow signes deal with Conexant Systems Arrow Electronics has entered into a preferred global agreement with Conexant...
iFixit: AirPods are disposable and unrecyclable Apple AirPods are finally here. Eager to see what’s inside, the guys at iFixit ripped them open...
South Korea fines US chipmaker for violating competition laws The Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) has fined Qualcomm KRW 1.03 trillion (approximately USD 865 million) for what it calls “abuse of market dominance”.
Epcos - new majority shareholder of Tronics TDK Corporation and Tronics Microsystems SA have jointly announced that the all-cash...
SK Hynix to build new NAND flash fab in Cheongju SK Hynix is planning on constructing a new memory semiconductor fab in Cheongju...
German Engineering on the test bench As a company located in Germany, we are proud to announce the first German...
Fashionably late (to market), but smartly dressed When the Oculus Rift shipped way back in March, it was missing something the...
New Hella development centre to open in Sindelfingen With the set-up of a development centre for innovative lighting solutions in...
Infineon paints a different story in Macom lawsuit To Infineon – the lawsuit between itself, its American subsidiary and Macom is still in...
TDK to acquire chip maker InvenSense Japanese component manufacturer, TDK Corporation has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire all outstanding shares in US chip maker – and Apple supplier – InvenSense.
Andreas Weisl New CEO of Seoul Semiconductor Europe Andreas Weisl, former Vice President Europe of Korean LED manufacturer Seoul...
SPIL sells factory to lab-service company IST Taiwanese Integrated Service Technology (IST), a company offering verification and analysis...
Veeco to provide systems for new LED production facility in Malaysia Osram Opto Semiconductors GmbH has completed an agreement naming Veeco as the...
Materion Precision Optics acquires gettering capabilities Materion Corporation’s Precision Optics business has acquired the proprietary thin film gettering...
ams acquires Incus Laboratories ams AG has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Incus Laboratories Ltd, a UK-based...
Court grants MACOM’s preliminary injunction against Infineon The US District Court for the Central District of California has has granted MACOM’s request...
EU Court dismisses Philips and Infineon's actions against cartel fines Back in September 2014, the EU Commission imposed fines totalling approximately EUR 138 million on four companies for cartel activities on the smart card chip market between 2003 to 2005.
Aixtron receives repeat order from Lumentum US-based Lumentum Holdings, a manufacturer of semiconductor photonic devices for...
Addtech acquires Sensor Control Nordic AB and Sensor ECS AB Addtech Components, a business area in the Addtech Group, has today signed an...
Micron completes acquisition of Inotera Memories Micron Technology has completed the acquisition of Inotera Memories, Inc. Micron...
Avnet teams up with Mellanox Technologies in Latin America Avnet is teaming with Mellanox Technologies in Latin America. Avnet will distribute Mellanox...
Precise Biometrics to acquire NexID Biometrics Swedish Precise Biometrics has entered into an agreement to acquire the assets of NexID...
Efore signs distribution agreement with Venco Electronica Finnish Efore has signed of a distribution agreement with Venco Electronica S.A. providing...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news