© ifixit Teardowns | December 29, 2016
iFixit: AirPods are disposable and unrecyclable
Apple AirPods are finally here. Eager to see what’s inside, the guys at iFixit ripped them open like expectant children on Christmas morning. And like children, tears were shed when the box was opened.
The inside is a series of little boards, interconnected by origami-folded ribbon cables, soldered together into one hot mess. And the charging case isn’t any better. All in all, accessing any component—including the batteries in the case and in the ‘Pods—is impossible without total destruction.
We talk about repair a lot, and there’s a reason for that—it's good for consumers and good for the environment, just like recycling. Usually, being repairable goes hand in hand with being more recyclable. The easier it is to untangle the parts, the easier the device is to recycle. When products are glued shut and soldered together, like the AirPods, it costs recyclers more than they can earn from recovered materials. If AirPods are Apple’s new standard earbud, they'll sell hundreds of millions of them. That’s millions of AirPods that are, essentially, disposable.
Apple AirPods Teardown Highlights:
For mor information visit © iFixit.
We talk about repair a lot, and there’s a reason for that—it's good for consumers and good for the environment, just like recycling. Usually, being repairable goes hand in hand with being more recyclable. The easier it is to untangle the parts, the easier the device is to recycle. When products are glued shut and soldered together, like the AirPods, it costs recyclers more than they can earn from recovered materials. If AirPods are Apple’s new standard earbud, they'll sell hundreds of millions of them. That’s millions of AirPods that are, essentially, disposable.
Apple AirPods Teardown Highlights:
- A set of AirPods contains three batteries, one in the case and one in each earpiece. The earpiece battery is a 93 milliwatt hour battery, which is about 1% of the charge capacity in an iPhone 7. The battery in the case weighs in at 1.52 Wh—about 16 times the power capacity of the earpiece batteries.
- Our X-ray imagery (provided by Creative Electron) shows quality issues in the AirPod case’s processor. Excessive empty spaces in the solder, known as voiding, could be evidence of low quality standards, or a rushed product release. Could issues with the AirPod case be what delayed release?
- Accessing any case component is impossible without destroying the outer casing, earning the AirPods a nigh-unprecedented 0/10 on our repairability scale.
For mor information visit © iFixit.
Arrow signes deal with Conexant Systems Arrow Electronics has entered into a preferred global agreement with Conexant...
iFixit: AirPods are disposable and unrecyclable Apple AirPods are finally here. Eager to see what’s inside, the guys at iFixit ripped them open...
South Korea fines US chipmaker for violating competition laws The Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) has fined Qualcomm KRW 1.03 trillion (approximately USD 865 million) for what it calls “abuse of market dominance”.
Epcos - new majority shareholder of Tronics TDK Corporation and Tronics Microsystems SA have jointly announced that the all-cash...
SK Hynix to build new NAND flash fab in Cheongju SK Hynix is planning on constructing a new memory semiconductor fab in Cheongju...
German Engineering on the test bench As a company located in Germany, we are proud to announce the first German...
Fashionably late (to market), but smartly dressed When the Oculus Rift shipped way back in March, it was missing something the...
New Hella development centre to open in Sindelfingen With the set-up of a development centre for innovative lighting solutions in...
Infineon paints a different story in Macom lawsuit To Infineon – the lawsuit between itself, its American subsidiary and Macom is still in...
TDK to acquire chip maker InvenSense Japanese component manufacturer, TDK Corporation has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire all outstanding shares in US chip maker – and Apple supplier – InvenSense.
Andreas Weisl New CEO of Seoul Semiconductor Europe Andreas Weisl, former Vice President Europe of Korean LED manufacturer Seoul...
SPIL sells factory to lab-service company IST Taiwanese Integrated Service Technology (IST), a company offering verification and analysis...
Veeco to provide systems for new LED production facility in Malaysia Osram Opto Semiconductors GmbH has completed an agreement naming Veeco as the...
Materion Precision Optics acquires gettering capabilities Materion Corporation’s Precision Optics business has acquired the proprietary thin film gettering...
ams acquires Incus Laboratories ams AG has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Incus Laboratories Ltd, a UK-based...
Court grants MACOM’s preliminary injunction against Infineon The US District Court for the Central District of California has has granted MACOM’s request...
EU Court dismisses Philips and Infineon's actions against cartel fines Back in September 2014, the EU Commission imposed fines totalling approximately EUR 138 million on four companies for cartel activities on the smart card chip market between 2003 to 2005.
Aixtron receives repeat order from Lumentum US-based Lumentum Holdings, a manufacturer of semiconductor photonic devices for...
Addtech acquires Sensor Control Nordic AB and Sensor ECS AB Addtech Components, a business area in the Addtech Group, has today signed an...
Micron completes acquisition of Inotera Memories Micron Technology has completed the acquisition of Inotera Memories, Inc. Micron...
Avnet teams up with Mellanox Technologies in Latin America Avnet is teaming with Mellanox Technologies in Latin America. Avnet will distribute Mellanox...
Precise Biometrics to acquire NexID Biometrics Swedish Precise Biometrics has entered into an agreement to acquire the assets of NexID...
Efore signs distribution agreement with Venco Electronica Finnish Efore has signed of a distribution agreement with Venco Electronica S.A. providing...
Most ReadLoad more news