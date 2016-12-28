© tom_schmucker dreamstime.com Business | December 28, 2016
South Korea fines US chipmaker for violating competition laws
The Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) has fined Qualcomm KRW 1.03 trillion (approximately USD 865 million) for what it calls “abuse of market dominance”.
The South Korean antitrust regulator states that while Qualcomm holds standard essential patents ("SEPs") for which it has made FRAND commitments to global SSOs such as ITU and ETSI in regards to cellular communication standard technologies such as CDMA, WCDMA and LTE, the company is at the same time a vertically integrated monopolistic enterprise that manufactures and sells modem chipsets. KFTC claims that in violation of the FRAND commitment, Qualcomm engaged in among other acts:
Qualcomm has responded to the accusations stating that “This is an unprecedented and insupportable decision relating to licensing practices that have been in existence in Korea and worldwide for decades and that the KFTC reviewed but did not question in a previous investigation of Qualcomm.”
Additional details regarding this decision will not be available until the KFTC issues a written decision and order, which in prior cases has typically taken four to six months. The KFTC’s decision will not become effective until the written decision and order is issued. Following receipt of the KFTC’s written order, Qualcomm will file for an immediate stay of the corrective order and appeal the KFTC’s decision to the Seoul High Court. In addition, Qualcomm will also appeal the amount of the fine and the method used to calculate it. However, Qualcomm will be required to pay the fine within 60 days of the issuance of the written order, subject to possible adjustment or refund as part of the appeal process.
- Refused to license, or imposed restrictions on the license for, the cellular SEPs that are necessary for the manufacture and sale of chipsets.
- Coerced the execution and performance of unfair license agreements by using its chipset supply as leverage, while circumventing FRAND commitment.
Qualcomm has responded to the accusations stating that “This is an unprecedented and insupportable decision relating to licensing practices that have been in existence in Korea and worldwide for decades and that the KFTC reviewed but did not question in a previous investigation of Qualcomm.”
Additional details regarding this decision will not be available until the KFTC issues a written decision and order, which in prior cases has typically taken four to six months. The KFTC’s decision will not become effective until the written decision and order is issued. Following receipt of the KFTC’s written order, Qualcomm will file for an immediate stay of the corrective order and appeal the KFTC’s decision to the Seoul High Court. In addition, Qualcomm will also appeal the amount of the fine and the method used to calculate it. However, Qualcomm will be required to pay the fine within 60 days of the issuance of the written order, subject to possible adjustment or refund as part of the appeal process.
South Korea fines US chipmaker for violating competition laws The Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) has fined Qualcomm KRW 1.03 trillion (approximately USD 865 million) for what it calls “abuse of market dominance”.
Epcos - new majority shareholder of Tronics TDK Corporation and Tronics Microsystems SA have jointly announced that the all-cash...
SK Hynix to build new NAND flash fab in Cheongju SK Hynix is planning on constructing a new memory semiconductor fab in Cheongju...
German Engineering on the test bench As a company located in Germany, we are proud to announce the first German...
Fashionably late (to market), but smartly dressed When the Oculus Rift shipped way back in March, it was missing something the...
New Hella development centre to open in Sindelfingen With the set-up of a development centre for innovative lighting solutions in...
Infineon paints a different story in Macom lawsuit To Infineon – the lawsuit between itself, its American subsidiary and Macom is still in...
TDK to acquire chip maker InvenSense Japanese component manufacturer, TDK Corporation has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire all outstanding shares in US chip maker – and Apple supplier – InvenSense.
Andreas Weisl New CEO of Seoul Semiconductor Europe Andreas Weisl, former Vice President Europe of Korean LED manufacturer Seoul...
SPIL sells factory to lab-service company IST Taiwanese Integrated Service Technology (IST), a company offering verification and analysis...
Veeco to provide systems for new LED production facility in Malaysia Osram Opto Semiconductors GmbH has completed an agreement naming Veeco as the...
Materion Precision Optics acquires gettering capabilities Materion Corporation’s Precision Optics business has acquired the proprietary thin film gettering...
ams acquires Incus Laboratories ams AG has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Incus Laboratories Ltd, a UK-based...
Court grants MACOM’s preliminary injunction against Infineon The US District Court for the Central District of California has has granted MACOM’s request...
EU Court dismisses Philips and Infineon's actions against cartel fines Back in September 2014, the EU Commission imposed fines totalling approximately EUR 138 million on four companies for cartel activities on the smart card chip market between 2003 to 2005.
Aixtron receives repeat order from Lumentum US-based Lumentum Holdings, a manufacturer of semiconductor photonic devices for...
Addtech acquires Sensor Control Nordic AB and Sensor ECS AB Addtech Components, a business area in the Addtech Group, has today signed an...
Micron completes acquisition of Inotera Memories Micron Technology has completed the acquisition of Inotera Memories, Inc. Micron...
Avnet teams up with Mellanox Technologies in Latin America Avnet is teaming with Mellanox Technologies in Latin America. Avnet will distribute Mellanox...
Precise Biometrics to acquire NexID Biometrics Swedish Precise Biometrics has entered into an agreement to acquire the assets of NexID...
Efore signs distribution agreement with Venco Electronica Finnish Efore has signed of a distribution agreement with Venco Electronica S.A. providing...
Rechargeable battery producers €166 million in cartel settlement The European Commission has fined Sony, Panasonic and Sanyo a total of EUR 166 million.
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news