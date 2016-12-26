© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com Business | December 26, 2016
SK Hynix to build new NAND flash fab in Cheongju
SK Hynix is planning on constructing a new memory semiconductor fab in Cheongju, Chungcheongbuk-do to meet increasing NAND flash demand.
This is a part of a mid/long-term investment plan that SK Hynix declared back in August 2015 at the M14 completion ceremony. At that time, the company said it could spend KRW 46 trillion (EUR 36.55 billion) to set up 3 new fab’s in Icheon and Cheongju including the M14.
The new fab will be located in a Cheongju Technopolis site. SK Hynix starts a design within next month then begins construction of the shell and the cleanroom in August 2017 – to be completed in June 2019 – with a total investment of KRW 2.2 trillion (EUR 1.74 billion). Equipment installation into the fab shall be decided considering market conditions as well as the company’s migration plans, SK writes in a press statement.
SK has been expanding its NAND Flash manufacturing fab in Cheongju since the completion back in 2008. Plus, the company will start to utilise the upper floor of the M14 to manufacture 3D NAND Flash from next year. Nevertheless, in order to grow further, SK found it important to secure production facilities in advance to deal with NAND Flash market growth. Additionally, considering it takes more than two years normally to build a semiconductor fab, the company determined to build the additional fab as a result.
“The new FAB to be constructed in Cheongju will become a part of our key production facilities to gear up for the upcoming fourth industrial revolution,” said Sung Wook Park, CEO of SK Hynix, “Sincerely appreciate great assistance from the National, Chungcheongbuk-do and Cheongju government officials in the construction of the new FAB at a proper time,” he added.
Meanwhile, SK Hynix plans to invest additionally in present Wuxi DRAM FAB to maintain its competitiveness in productivity.
The new fab will be located in a Cheongju Technopolis site. SK Hynix starts a design within next month then begins construction of the shell and the cleanroom in August 2017 – to be completed in June 2019 – with a total investment of KRW 2.2 trillion (EUR 1.74 billion). Equipment installation into the fab shall be decided considering market conditions as well as the company’s migration plans, SK writes in a press statement.
SK has been expanding its NAND Flash manufacturing fab in Cheongju since the completion back in 2008. Plus, the company will start to utilise the upper floor of the M14 to manufacture 3D NAND Flash from next year. Nevertheless, in order to grow further, SK found it important to secure production facilities in advance to deal with NAND Flash market growth. Additionally, considering it takes more than two years normally to build a semiconductor fab, the company determined to build the additional fab as a result.
“The new FAB to be constructed in Cheongju will become a part of our key production facilities to gear up for the upcoming fourth industrial revolution,” said Sung Wook Park, CEO of SK Hynix, “Sincerely appreciate great assistance from the National, Chungcheongbuk-do and Cheongju government officials in the construction of the new FAB at a proper time,” he added.
Meanwhile, SK Hynix plans to invest additionally in present Wuxi DRAM FAB to maintain its competitiveness in productivity.
South Korea fines US chipmaker for violating competition laws The Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) has fined Qualcomm KRW 1.03 trillion (approximately USD 865 million) for what it calls “abuse of market dominance”.
Epcos - new majority shareholder of Tronics TDK Corporation and Tronics Microsystems SA have jointly announced that the all-cash...
SK Hynix to build new NAND flash fab in Cheongju SK Hynix is planning on constructing a new memory semiconductor fab in Cheongju...
German Engineering on the test bench As a company located in Germany, we are proud to announce the first German...
Fashionably late (to market), but smartly dressed When the Oculus Rift shipped way back in March, it was missing something the...
New Hella development centre to open in Sindelfingen With the set-up of a development centre for innovative lighting solutions in...
Infineon paints a different story in Macom lawsuit To Infineon – the lawsuit between itself, its American subsidiary and Macom is still in...
TDK to acquire chip maker InvenSense Japanese component manufacturer, TDK Corporation has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire all outstanding shares in US chip maker – and Apple supplier – InvenSense.
Andreas Weisl New CEO of Seoul Semiconductor Europe Andreas Weisl, former Vice President Europe of Korean LED manufacturer Seoul...
SPIL sells factory to lab-service company IST Taiwanese Integrated Service Technology (IST), a company offering verification and analysis...
Veeco to provide systems for new LED production facility in Malaysia Osram Opto Semiconductors GmbH has completed an agreement naming Veeco as the...
Materion Precision Optics acquires gettering capabilities Materion Corporation’s Precision Optics business has acquired the proprietary thin film gettering...
ams acquires Incus Laboratories ams AG has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Incus Laboratories Ltd, a UK-based...
Court grants MACOM’s preliminary injunction against Infineon The US District Court for the Central District of California has has granted MACOM’s request...
EU Court dismisses Philips and Infineon's actions against cartel fines Back in September 2014, the EU Commission imposed fines totalling approximately EUR 138 million on four companies for cartel activities on the smart card chip market between 2003 to 2005.
Aixtron receives repeat order from Lumentum US-based Lumentum Holdings, a manufacturer of semiconductor photonic devices for...
Addtech acquires Sensor Control Nordic AB and Sensor ECS AB Addtech Components, a business area in the Addtech Group, has today signed an...
Micron completes acquisition of Inotera Memories Micron Technology has completed the acquisition of Inotera Memories, Inc. Micron...
Avnet teams up with Mellanox Technologies in Latin America Avnet is teaming with Mellanox Technologies in Latin America. Avnet will distribute Mellanox...
Precise Biometrics to acquire NexID Biometrics Swedish Precise Biometrics has entered into an agreement to acquire the assets of NexID...
Efore signs distribution agreement with Venco Electronica Finnish Efore has signed of a distribution agreement with Venco Electronica S.A. providing...
Rechargeable battery producers €166 million in cartel settlement The European Commission has fined Sony, Panasonic and Sanyo a total of EUR 166 million.
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news