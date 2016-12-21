© viktor gmyria dreamstime.com Business | December 21, 2016
New Hella development centre to open in Sindelfingen
With the set-up of a development centre for innovative lighting solutions in Sindelfingen, Germany, Hella aims to strengthen its presence in southern Germany – the official opening is scheduled for February 2017.
Supplier of lighting and electronics to the automotive industry, Hella KGaA Hueck & Co, has decided on the location of a new development centre for automotive lighting technology in southern Germany. The facility will be established in Sindelfingen, about 20 kilometres outside of Stuttgart. The new development centre will complement the existing capabilities at the Lippstadt headquarters and respond to the growing demand for innovative lighting solutions and the strong presence of the automotive industry in southern Germany.
During the initial expansion phase, the development centre will be operated with an about 25-strong team in Sindelfingen; perspectively, staff numbers are set to increase to more than 100 over the coming years.
