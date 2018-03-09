What are the iPhone 8 Plus top cost drivers? The new Apple iPhone 8 Plus, equipped with 64 gigabytes (GB) of NAND flash memory, carries a bill of materials (BOM) cost that comes out to USD 288.08 higher than any previous versions of the company’s smartphones...
BOM: Galaxy S8 materials costs highest by far The new Samsung Galaxy S8 equipped with 64 gigabytes (GB) of NAND flash memory carries a bill of materials (BOM) cost that comes out to USD 301.60, much higher than for previous versions of the company’s smartphones.
Did we just tear down the iPad Air again? Apple likes to talk big about innovating. Every device is thinner, faster, "funner." Recently they brought the world a four-year-old iPad Air with some new jewelry (A9 processor and Touch ID) and called it the canonical iPad.
Microsoft's Surface Dial turns up for a teardown Tearing down Microsoft’s Surface Studio on Monday last week wasn’t enough. You deserve more. So we pulled out the Surface Dial to see what makes this accessory tick. Or in this case, what makes it click … and spin.
