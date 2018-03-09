Atlas Copco opens expanded innovation center in Germany Atlas Copco has inaugurated an expanded innovation center in Bretten, Germany. The center...
Toyota to form €2.3 billion venture with Aisin and Denso Toyota says it will establish a new company in Tokyo later this month. The new company –...
Bosch continues to grow its software business At the beginning of January 2018, a new operating unit, Bosch Connected Industry...
Bombardier teaming with Siemens to optimise its product development Bombardier is working with Siemens to further explore and extend the Teamcenter portfolio...
Teijin to set up resin compound plant in Thailand Teijin Limited says it will establish a resin compound plant and a related R&D facility...
General Dynamics to acquire CSRA for $9.6 billion General Dynamics and CSRA have entered into a definitive agreement under which General...
Maxar Technologies moves HQ to Colorado Maxar Technologies, a provider of space technology solutions for commercial and government...
Allied Motion acquires Maval's OE steering business Allied Motion Technologies, a designer and manufacturer of motion control products, has...
Toshiba Medical Systems is now Canon Medical Systems Canon has now officially renamed Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation to Canon...
Ingram Micro expands cybersecurity capabilities with acquisition Ingram Micro Inc. says it has acquired Cloud Harmonics, a U.S.-based, value-added...
3M files lawsuit against Elo Touch 3M and 3M Innovative Properties Co. have filed a patent infringement lawsuit in federal...
European Commission clears Safran / Zodiac merger The European Commission has approved the proposed acquisition of Zodiac Aerospace...
Hubbell to acquire Aclara Technologies for $1.1 billion Hubbell Incorporated has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Aclara...
Christmas is a time to give and reflect For us as a company, 2017 has been very successful; we reached all our goals (be it those communicated externally or those that we decided upon internally), we met new customers and got to interview interesting people.
Harrison Manufacturing deploys Rethink Robotics’ Sawyer Plastics injection molding manufacturer, Harrison Manufacturing, recently...
Thales chooses SYSGO's PikeOS for Cockpit Thales has chosen SYSGO's Real Time Operating System PikeOS for a cockpit the company is...
Google opens its first AI centre in China Google has opened the doors to its Google AI China Centre, the company’s first such centre in...
First 5G Life campus to open in Belgium Ericsson and Corda Campus are launching the first 5G Life Campus in Hasselt, Belgium...
Bombardier doubles capacity at London Biggin Hill service centre Bombardier Business Aircraft’s service centre at London Biggin Hill Airport has doubled its...
Symbio and Denso to establish an innovation centre in Finland The software company Symbio will establish, together with Denso, an automotive...
Norbit acquires Aptomar Norwegian technology group Norbit has acquired field monitoring specialist Aptomar.
Real-life Iron Man takes flight Richard Browning took a Guinness World Record for fastest speed in a body-controlled jet engine power suit. Then, he took rocket powered a dive into the water.
Terrafame plans nickel and cobalt chemicals production Multi-metal company Terrafame Ltd. is seeing the fast growing demand for battery applications used in electric vehicles – therefore the company is planning to invest in nickel and cobalt chemicals production for use in battery...
Misumi Group sets up local subsidiary in Mexico The group is fully committed to entering the Mexican market, where high growth is...
Polar bears, a drone and Northrop Grumman San Diego Zoo Global scientists and Northrop Grumman engineers will continue their collaboration to advance the understanding of sea ice dynamics in a changing climate and impacts on polar bear behaviour.
GKN Driveline updates its production processes with 3D printing GKN Driveline Florence is expanding the deployment of Stratasys 3D printing across the...
Proto Labs Europe names new VP and MD Proto Labs, a provider of rapid prototyping and on-demand production, as named Bjoern...
Praxair signs long-term agreement to supply nitrogen to... Praxair, Inc., an industrial gas company, has signed a long-term agreement to supply...
