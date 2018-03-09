Silex's investing heavily in China – aiming for the top MEMS manufacturer, Silex Microsystems, is in the process of building a new volume production plant in Beijing, China. This is the company’s first dedicated Pure Play MEMS Foundry operation in China, and Tomas Bauer, Senior Vice...
Trouble in paradise – Apple finds more supplier problems The Cupertino company says that it has found a higher number of serious violations of...
GM Nameplate opens new optical bonding facility in Taiwan GM Nameplate (GMN) and Mildex Optical Inc. announces the opening of their new...
Max Automation expands in China The high-tech engineering specialist says it has closed its acquisition of a majority stake in...
Continental and CITC with JV for Battery Systems production Technology company Continental, and Chinese automotive supplier and battery...
Airbus adjusts production rates - affecting 3'700 positions Following changes to the A380 and A400M delivery plans, Airbus is adjusting the production rates for the programmes – something that will affect the workforce.
Essemtec partners with Finnish Tactotek Tactotek, a company headquartered Oulu Finland, has designed the revolutionary...
Autoliv to develop and produce level 3 ADAS system for Geely Autoliv has, together with its software joint venture Zenuity, been selected to develop and...
Lockheed begins assembly of JCSAT-17 The assembly, test and launch operations (ATLO) team at Lockheed Martin has started...
Leoni with fourth plant in Serbia German cable specialist Leoni plans to open another production plant in Serbia...
Andreas Berger is new the CEO of Ruag Defence The Board of Directors of Ruag has chosen Andreas Berger as the new CEO of Ruag Defence...
Hanza signs large agreement with Apstec Systems Swedish EMS provider, Hanza Holding AB, says it has signed an agreement with Apstec...
More competition for European battery manufacturers Several players are in the midst of building – or planning – large scale manufacturing plants in...
Garmin selected as IBBI’s exclusive marine electronics supplier Garmin International – a Garmin unit – has been selected as the exclusive marine electronics...
thyssenkrupp invest further in Eastern Europe thyssenkrupp announces that it has opened a further automotive components plant in Jászfényszaru, Hungary.
IMI passed $1 billion in revenue in 2017 The Filipino-based EMS provider has passed a major milestone. The company reports that its...
Volker Pape steps down Volker Pape, Executive Board member and co-founder of Viscom AG, is resigning his...
Ultra Electronics terminates Sparton deal The proposed merger between the companies was initiated following Sparton’s decision to...
Melrose looking to acquire GKN Last month, investment company Melrose Industries made an unsolicited offer to...
inTEST’s EMS segment lands large order inTEST Corporation says it has recently won multiple orders from a single customer for...
Next mission to Mars gears up - Lockheed delivers InSight lander NASA's latest mission to Mars took its first trip on its long journey to the Red Planet...
Harley-Davidson invests In Alta Motors Harley-Davidson has made an equity investment in Alta Motors, an innovator in...
Mahle plans to sell HBPO shares to Plastic Omnium The Mahle Group intends to sell its shares in the joint venture Hella Behr Plastic Omnium...
ASM launches Sawyer in Munich Cobot developer, Rethink Robotics, says it is seeing a significant increase in cobot...
Bosch abandons battery strategy – opts for outsourcing The company has previously said that it aims to lead the mass market for electromobility that will emerge after 2020. While that goal still holds true, the company is planning to reach it slightly differently than before.
IEC Electronics expands Newark operations – creates 362 jobs IEC Electronics says it is building a new manufacturing facility in Newark, New York. The new...
TDK partners with Israeli startup to accelerate R&D activities TDK Corporation has entered into a joint development agreement with StoreDot Ltd....
Altus welcomes Quick as a supplier UK based capital equipment supplier, Altus, has recently added a range of automated...
Nortech expands existing manufacturing in China EMS provider Nortech Systems says that the company has expanded capabilities at its...
Volvo Cars launches investment fund aimed at technology start-ups Volvo Cars has launched a new investment fund aimed at investing in high potential...
Evertiq in PicturesCheck out our official Instagram-Account.
Recommended News
Event Calendar
- Moving from 8 to 32 bits hands-on workshop-2103.13. 2018
- Moving from 8 to 32 bits hands-on workshop-2203.14. 2018
- Moving from 8 to 32 bits hands-on workshop-2303.14. 2018
- Moving from 8 to 32 bits hands-on workshop-2403.15. 2018
- Amper 201803.20. 2018
- Automaticon Warsaw03.20. 2018
- ESEF – JAARBEURS UTRECHT (NIEDERLANDE)03.20. 2018
- 7. Bodensee Aerospace Meeting03.22. 2018
- RoodMicrotec and BCS give insight into Supply Chain Management04.12. 2018
- Evertiq Expo Helsinki04.19. 2018
- TEC Warsaw05.17. 2018
Product Releases
Most ReadLoad more news